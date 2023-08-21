86°F
Crime

Henry Ruggs booked into Las Vegas area prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2023 - 2:54 pm
 
Henry Ruggs (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been booked into a prison near Las Vegas to serve a sentence of at least three years behind bars.

Nevada Department of Corrections online records show that Ruggs, 24, was booked into High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas. He was sentenced Aug. 9 to between three and 10 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor in November 2021.

He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors accused him of driving up to 156 mph down a residential road just seconds before the crash.

His blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent after the crash, which is twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

It is unclear if Ruggs will spend his entire sentence at High Desert State Prison, or if he will be transferred to another facility.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

