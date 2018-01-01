High Desert Prison inmate dies at Valley Hospital

A 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence died Sunday at Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jermaine D. Turner (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence died Sunday at Valley Hospital Medical Center, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Jermaine D. Turner died at approximately 4 p.m., according to a release from the department. Turner was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at High Desert State Prison after being convicted as a “habitual criminal” for crimes that included involuntary manslaughter in 2015.

The Department of Corrections did not provide any other details surrounding Turner’s death. The Clark County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.