1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at North Las Vegas party

One man died and two more were arrested after an argument at a party led to a shooting Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

Fernando Corales, 19, left, and Hugo Lopez, 27, have been booked into the Las Vegas City Detention Center. They face charges related to a shooting death on Sunday night in the 2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue of North Las Vegas, Monday, April 30, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Just before 11 p.m., police and medical personnel were called to a trailer park on the 2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive, after receiving a report of a man down, North Las Vegas police said.

Police found the man, who was in his late teens or early 20s, had been shot once in the chest. He died at a hospital, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. Police later arrested Fernando Corales, 19, and Hugo Lopez, 27, in the shooting.

An argument broke out between Corales and the victim outside the home, police said in a news release. During the argument, Corales pulled out a handgun and shot the man, police said. Lopez then came outside and also shot at the victim, according to police.

Both Corales and Hugo were booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center. Corales faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and Hugo faces a count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

2000 block of East Tonopah Avenue, North las vegas, nv