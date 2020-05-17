1 dead, 2 critically injured in North Las Vegas shooting

Police responded just after midnight Sunday to reports of a shooting near an apartment complex near Cheyenne Avenue.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man is dead and two others remained critically injured after an early morning shooting Sunday outside a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Police responded just after midnight to reports of a shooting near an apartment complex at 3301 Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, said North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Caitlyn Ebert.

Three men were hospitalized in critical condition, Ebert said, and one later died.

Ebert said police had no information on the shooter or shooters, and no arrests had been made.

