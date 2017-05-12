ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 dead after homicide in North Las Vegas

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 9:51 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2017 - 10:49 pm

One male is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

The fatal shooting was first reported to North Las Vegas police about 8:15 p.m., police spokesman Aaron Patty said. It happened in a business parking lot on the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near the Civic Center Drive intersection.

No suspect was in custody and no other details were available as of 9:40 p.m. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

