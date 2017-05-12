1 dead after homicide in North Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One male is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas.

The fatal shooting was first reported to North Las Vegas police about 8:15 p.m., police spokesman Aaron Patty said. It happened in a business parking lot on the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near the Civic Center Drive intersection.

No suspect was in custody and no other details were available as of 9:40 p.m. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2100 E Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030