18-year-old arrested in Utah as 2nd suspect in Las Vegas homicide

A 18-year-old in Utah has been arrested as a second suspect in the death of a 16-year-old in Las Vegas earlier this month.

DeAjai Guaydacan was arrested Tuesday in Spanish Fork, Utah, and booked into the local county jail on suspicion of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Spanish Fork is south of Provo, about 370 miles from Las Vegas.

The fatal shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. April 9 in the 2100 block of Club Pacific Way, near Buffalo Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Last week a 17-year-old was arrested as a suspect. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Ah’Sioni Henderson, 16, was previously identified as the victim by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metro detectives determined Henderson was in an altercation with several individuals shortly before the shooting. All suspects fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.

Medical personnel brought the victim to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.