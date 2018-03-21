1 dead after shooting in east Las Vegas Valley

One man is dead and another critically injured after an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the east valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway. Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police responded about 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

Auten said a man broke into an apartment at The Suites and tried to rob another man. The pair opened fire at each other and both men were shot.

One man died, and the other was hospitalized in critical condition. Metro homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

