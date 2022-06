1 dead at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Police said a person died in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard, late Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police reported a homicide at a central Las Vegas apartment complex late Tuesday.

At about 10 p.m., a person died in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

