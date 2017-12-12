ad-fullscreen
Homicides

1 stabbed to death in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2017 - 8:34 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2017 - 8:44 pm

A man was stabbed to death Monday night in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called around 6:55 p.m. to the 4000 block of Pistachio Nut Avenue, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard. A small fight had broken out in the street in front of a home and 21-year-old man was stabbed, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the him dead. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like