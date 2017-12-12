1 stabbed to death in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say

A person was stabbed to death Monday night in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called around 6:55 p.m. to the 4000 block of Pistachio Nut Avenue, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard. A small fight had broken out in the street in front of a home and 21-year-old man was stabbed, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the him dead. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

