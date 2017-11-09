2 arrested after Good Samaritan killed trying to stop North Las Vegas robbery

North Las Vegas police announced the arrests of two people wanted in the September vehicular homicide of a man who tried to stop a robbery outside of a convenience store.

Michael Maria Falus and Larry Allen Gray Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department says this is a "white female suspect, suspect vehicle used in robbery at 300 West Lake Mead Blvd. Dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with Cali plates." (NLVPD via Twitter)

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, for reports of a robbery. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Police Department said Michael Maria Falus, 38, and Larry Allen Gray Jr., 43, were found and arrested in Reno last week. They were taken back to the Las Vegas Valley and were jailed in Las Vegas Detention Center.

Jail records show Falus faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, leaving a crash scene and robbery with a deadly weapon. Records also show that Gray faces counts of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Police arrested them and named as suspects in the death of 54-year-old Marcos Franco, who officers said tried to intervene in a Sept. 16 robbery.

Officers responded at about 7 a.m. that day to the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, to reports of a robbery.

Police said a woman entered the store and stole several items before getting into a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with California license plates. Marcos tried to stop her from leaving the scene when the Jeep struck him, North Las Vegas police said at the time.

Arriving officers found Marcos in the parking lot suffering from critical injuries, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

