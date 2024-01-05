2 arrested in December homeless shooting that killed 1, injured 4

Gunfire erupted about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at a sidewalk encampment in the east valley at East Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Tully, 62, holds “Brody” who belongs to Audrey Cook, 35, at their encampment near East Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Five homeless men were shot at their encampment, including Cook’s boyfriend Zachary Adolph, 32. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Audrey Cook, 35, whose boyfriend was one of five homeless men shot near East Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road in Las Vegas, talks about the shooting near their makeshift encampment Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in the Dec. 1 shooting of a homeless man in the Las Vegas.

Cristobal Omar Perez and Kylee Au Young were taken into custody by law enforcement Thursday, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said during a news briefing Thursday night.

He said police are working to identify another suspect in the case.

Johansson said police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between a resident of the homeless encampment and Cristobal, who lived in an area north of the camp at East Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road.

Gunfire erupted about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at a sidewalk encampment.

Timothy Bratton, 57, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Four others were wounded.

Police then said the shooter, whom they only described as being male, approached the group and opened fire.

Surveillance footage shows the shooter running past a business and entering the passenger side of a dark-colored SUV, police said.

This is a developiong story. Check back for updates.

