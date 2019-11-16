2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas

Officers were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. after report of someone shot on the 2100 block of La Sombra Street, a residential area near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards.

Las Vegas police respond to a shooting in the 2100 block of La Sombra Street on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday night at a house in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. after report of someone shot on the 2100 block of La Sombra Street, a residential area near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Police believe a woman in her late 20s was shot by a man in his mid-30s before he turned the gun on himself, according to Lt. Ray Spencer. Police said the two were in a relationship.

Four children were inside the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.