2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas
Officers were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. after report of someone shot on the 2100 block of La Sombra Street, a residential area near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards.
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday night at a house in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.
Officers were called to the scene about 7:25 p.m. after report of someone shot on the 2100 block of La Sombra Street, a residential area near Lake Mead and Jones boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.
Police believe a woman in her late 20s was shot by a man in his mid-30s before he turned the gun on himself, according to Lt. Ray Spencer. Police said the two were in a relationship.
Four children were inside the home during the shooting, but they were not injured.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
