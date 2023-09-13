2 dead in Sun City Anthem murder-suicide, Henderson police say

Two people were found dead Tuesday in what Henderson police are calling a murder-suicide.

(Getty Images)

A 76-year-old woman and 82-year-old man were found dead at a home on the 2600 block of Arimo Drive in the Sun City Anthem neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is being investigated as Henderson’s seventh homicide in 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

