2 found dead; Henderson police investigate as murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead Saturday in Henderson in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police and Fire departments responded around 7:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Cielo Abierto Way in reference to a welfare check, the Henderson Police Department said in a release.

Officers arrived on scene to discover a 52-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man deceased.

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.