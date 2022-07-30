2 killed in central Las Vegas shooting

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed in a shooting in central Las Vegas on Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, around 10:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No further information was available.

