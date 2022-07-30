80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

2 killed in central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2022 - 11:38 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2022 - 12:10 am
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue aroun ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were killed in a shooting in central Las Vegas on Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, around 10:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas
2
16K lose power in valley; flooding possible as storm heads away
16K lose power in valley; flooding possible as storm heads away
3
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
4
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
$800K won on table game at Strip casino
5
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Heavy rain causes flooding in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST