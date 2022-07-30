2 killed in central Las Vegas shooting
The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue.
Two people were killed in a shooting in central Las Vegas on Friday night, police said.
The shooting occurred in the area of Allen Lane and Holly Avenue, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, around 10:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.
No further information was available.
