2 people found dead in northeast Las Vegas

A homicide investigation was ongoing Saturday in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane.

Two people were found dead in northeast Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

They were found in the 600 block of East Hammer Lane, near East Ann Road and North 5th Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m.

Goodwin said the homicide unit was responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

