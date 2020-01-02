2 previously unknown Las Vegas killings believed to be self-defense

Two men were killed about a week apart in late 2019 in unrelated and previously unreported shootings that Las Vegas police believe were both cases of self-defense.

Two men were killed about a week apart in late 2019 in unrelated and previously unreported shootings that Las Vegas police believe were both cases of self-defense, the Review-Journal has learned.

The first shooting took place about 2:55 a.m. on Nov. 28, when Jun Basa was shot multiple times after allegedly trying to rob a 27-year-old man on the 3600 block of West Ali Baba Lane, near West Hacienda Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the 38-year-old man’s death a homicide.

According to his online obituary, Basa was laid to rest in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

The other slaying occurred shortly after midnight on Dec. 8, when a man was shot and killed by a 34-year-old man in apparent self-defense on the 3000 block of Cabana Drive, south of Vegas Valley Drive, Spencer said. The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as 34-year-old Luis Daniel Estien Rivera of Las Vegas.

A gunshot wound to the abdomen killed him, according to the coroner’s office, although further details were not immediately available.

Both of the shooters, who Las Vegas Justice Court records show were not facing charges as of Wednesday, remain unidentified. Both cases have been submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review, Spencer said.

