2 teens in custody in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas

A pair of 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two people last month in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The teens were taken into custody Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Erick Roque, 18, and Efrain Guevara, 20, were shot July 13 at a residence in the 3000 block of Kaibab Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.