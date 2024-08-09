2 teens in custody in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas
A pair of 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two people last month in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The teens were taken into custody Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
Erick Roque, 18, and Efrain Guevara, 20, were shot July 13 at a residence in the 3000 block of Kaibab Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road.
