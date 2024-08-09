101°F
2 teens in custody in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas

Las Vegas man stabs mother to death in California, shot dead by police
Motorist shot dead while driving on I-15 near Strip, police say
Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly, center, speaks with Metropolitan Police Departm ...
Prosecutors expected to argue 'overwhelming' case against suspect in reporter's slaying
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator who is accused of fatally stabbing in ...
Telles clashed with real estate firm before claiming he was framed for murder
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2024 - 12:48 pm
 

A pair of 16-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two people last month in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The teens were taken into custody Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Erick Roque, 18, and Efrain Guevara, 20, were shot July 13 at a residence in the 3000 block of Kaibab Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2nd suspect arrested after fight turns to fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas
Security guard dies after Las Vegas supermarket shooting; bail set for suspect
Man arrested after death of homeless man in downtown Las Vegas
Security guard, shot at Las Vegas supermarket, remembered as 'compassionate'
'I don't know if it'll get better': Family grieves woman killed outside Vegas car rental office
Man killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting