2 unreported May homicides under review as self-defense

Two previously unreported homicides are being reviewed as self-defense cases by police and the Clark County district attorney’s office, according to online logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two previously unreported homicides are being reviewed as self-defense cases by police and the Clark County district attorney’s office, according to online logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called at 6:07 p.m. May 15 to the 6400 block of Casada Way, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, for a report of an assault, according to Metro dispatch logs.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Javarae Coit, 29, of Oklahoma City, died from multiple stab wounds. His death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office, but Metro records show that the 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing Coit has not faced charges, and the case is being considered as possible self-defense.

Metro homicide data denotes certain cases by highlighting them a different color, indicating “self‐defense or pending review for self‐defense,” according to the log.

In the second unreported case, police were called at 10:39 a.m. May 22 to a home on the 1300 block of E. Eldorado Lane, near East Robindale Road and South Spencer Street, where Dane Keiser had been shot.

The coroner’s office ruled that the 53-year-old Las Vegas resident died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The 44-year-old man suspected of shooting Keiser has not been charged because his case is also being considered for self-defense.

Metro declined multiple requests for comment, and the district attorney’s office also chose not to comment on the cases.

Homicide logs indicate these two deaths were the fifth and sixth self-defense homicides in Metro’s jurisdiction so far this year.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.