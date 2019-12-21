21-year-old arrested in Las Vegas, faces open murder charge

Alexis Nava was taken into custody Friday by the Criminal Apprehension Team — an FBI-led task force staffed by Metro’s major violators bureau.

Alexis Nava (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 21-year-old has been arrested and faces a charge of open murder in connection with a Wednesday shooting, Las Vegas police said.

Alexis Nava was taken into custody Friday by the Criminal Apprehension Team — an FBI-led task force staffed by the Metropolitan Police Department’s major violators bureau — without incident in the 3200 block of Houston Drive, police said in a statement.

Nava was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of open murder, police said.

At approximately 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, ShotSpotter — a gunshot detection system made up by a network of audio sensors — detected gunfire in the 2000 block of Wengert Avenue, police said.

An adult man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

