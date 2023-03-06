3 fatally shot across Las Vegas Valley ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified three people shot last week, including one killed by police officers.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Dyamond Hamilton, 24, was found dead around 2 a.m. Thursday on her bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Her roommate, 28-year-old Virgil Mack, was arrested inside their home on the 4000 block of West Viking Road in connection with the killing. Police said the two were in a fight before Hamilton was shot, but further details had not been released as of Monday.

Mack was being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, Phillip Peinado, 58, of North Las Vegas also suffered multiple gunshot wounds when North Las Vegas police officers shot him near Allen Lane and La Madre Way, the coroner’s office said.

The two officers, who had not been identified as of Monday, were conducting a traffic stop when Peinado reached for a firearm, police said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Carlos Loya Cano, 19, of Las Vegas, died Friday from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Loya Cano was found dead around 7 a.m. Friday in his studio apartment at the Siegel Slots and Suites, 5011 E. Craig Road. Police received reports 0f gunfire about two hours earlier, but none of the neighbors saw what happened.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said the teen was in a fight outside of his apartment and made it back into his home before he died. Johansson could not provide a suspect description Friday.

