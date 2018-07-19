3 men, teen arrested in fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

Three men and a teen were arrested in connection with a May shooting that left a 24-year-old dead, North Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Top row, Michael Thomas, left, and Trashaun Brooks; bottom row, D'vonte Bridges, left, and Donte Moore (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Three men and a teen were arrested this month in connection with a May shooting that left a 24-year-old dead, North Las Vegas police said Thursday.

D’vonte Bridges, 22, Michael Thomas, 24, Trashaun Brooks, 23, and Donte Moore, 16, face charges of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the May 14 shooting of Maurice Williams, according to a release. Moore is being charged as an adult, police said.

Williams was found at about 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue. Williams died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Anaheim Police Department found Bridges in Southern California, and he is awaiting extradition, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said. Thomas remained in Clark County Detention Center without bail on Thursday, jail records show.

It was unclear where Brooks and Moore were being held Thursday.

