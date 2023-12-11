57°F
Homicides

4 dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
Updated December 11, 2023 - 11:40 am
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca R ...
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca R ...
Police investigate a multiple homicide Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least four people are dead in a shooting at a northwest valley apartment complex, police said Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 7500 block of Oso Blanca Road, near Durango Drive and U.S. 95, where five individuals were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., an email was sent to residents of the Loreto & Palacio Apartments at 7545 Oso Blanca Rd.

“We are reaching out to inform you of an isolated incident that occurred in Building 9 on the Loreto side of the property recently,” the message read in part. “We want to emphasize that this was an isolated event, and we are working closely with local law enforcement to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

