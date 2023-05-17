A man was tased by Henderson police. His death now ruled a homicide

Ronald Winborne, 53, was tased by Henderson police during his arrest in March.

Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man tased by Henderson police later died in custody, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Ronald Winborne, 53, was arrested on March 21 near Greenway Road and Horizon Drive for allegedly swinging a knife at moving vehicles, according to the Henderson Police Department.

When police arrived, Winborne allegedly pointed a knife at an officer and Winborne was tased. After being booked into Henderson Detention Center, medical staff sent Winborne to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus for him to be reevaluated.

He was discharged and rebooked into custody. On March 27, police said that Winborne’s health started to decline and that he was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

On May 10, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Winborne’s death was a homicide because of the use of force during his arrest, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The coroner could not be immediately reached to confirm Winborne’s cause and manner of death.

Henderson police said an investigation into Winborne’s death was ongoing.

