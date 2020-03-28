Apparent murder-suicide leaves father, 2 children dead in Las Vegas

Two teenage boys were apparently shot and killed by the man, who died of a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A father appears to have shot and killed two of his teenage sons before fatally shooting himself inside their home in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Friday night, police said.

Officers arrived to the home in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way about 10:30 p.m. to find a teenage girl escaping from an upstairs window, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

He said police found two teenage boys who appeared to have been shot and killed by the man, who then killed himself.

SWAT was called, Spencer said, and entered the home to try to conduct a hostage rescue. All three people were dead before SWAT breached the home, he siad.

The teenage girl — police said she was the 911 caller who told dispatchers her father was shooting — was not injured, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

