Argument preceded fatal shooting at apartment complex, police say

An argument involving several people resulted in the fatal shooting of a man at a west valley apartment complex early Saturday.

An argument involving several people resulted in the fatal shooting of a man at a west valley apartment complex last week, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday reporting a suspicious situation outside of an apartment on the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The tipster later reporting hearing gunshots.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man near the building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates there was an argument involving multiple subjects,” stated the news release. “During the argument, gunshots were fired which resulted in the victim being struck.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not release any suspect information.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

