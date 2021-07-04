108°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

Argument preceded fatal shooting at apartment complex, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 9:15 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2021 - 10:10 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An argument involving several people resulted in the fatal shooting of a man at a west valley apartment complex last week, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday reporting a suspicious situation outside of an apartment on the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The tipster later reporting hearing gunshots.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man near the building suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates there was an argument involving multiple subjects,” stated the news release. “During the argument, gunshots were fired which resulted in the victim being struck.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not release any suspect information.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
How to get to Allegiant Stadium for Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert
2
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
Oakland A’s exploring possible temporary stint at Las Vegas Ballpark
3
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
4
Nevada driver’s license design receives a makeover
Nevada driver’s license design receives a makeover
5
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
First ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle brings smiles to winners
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST