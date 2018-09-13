Arrest made in apparently ‘random’ stabbing of woman in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police made an arrest in the deadly “random” stabbing of a woman Wednesday morning in the east valley.

Eric Pedersen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police made an arrest in the deadly “random” stabbing of a woman Wednesday morning in the east valley.

Police booked Eric Gordon Pedersen, 25, into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, jail records show. Metropolitan Police Department named him as a suspect in the stabbing, which occurred about 5:40 a.m. outside of a Green Valley Grocery, 7121 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street.

Homicide detectives determined Pedersen was outside of the store “acting suspicious” before the stabbing, a Metro release said. The woman died at the scene.

Police believe Pedersen and the woman didn’t know each other and labeled the stabbing random, a release said. Police had previously said it appeared the two were in a relationship.

Detectives found Pedersen at a nearby residence and took him into custody.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet identified the woman.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.