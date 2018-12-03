Authorities ID man killed, Las Vegas police officer who shot him

Authorities have identified both people involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

A man was shot and killed by a Las Vegas police officer near Sunrise Avenue and 18th Street on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the male suspect who was shot and killed by a police officer Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas.

Demontry Floytra Boyd, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday at University Medical Center. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police have identified Paul Bruning, 48, as the officer who shot and killed Boyd.

Bruning pulled the man over for driving recklessly near Sunrise Avenue and 18th Street. After stepping out of the vehicle, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jamie Prosser said on Saturday, the man began reaching for “a large bulky item in his waistband.” Prosser did not say whether the suspect was armed.

The suspect repeatedly ignored commands to stop reaching for the item. Bruning used his Taser, but the man fell to the ground and stood up again, “charging at the officer,” Prosser said. Bruning then opened fire.

Boyd was struck an unknown number of times.

Bruning has been employed by Metro since January 2005 and is assigned to the tourist safety division, traffic bureau.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting.

The death marked Metro’s 12th fatal officer-involved shooting this year.

