Bike-riding gunman shoots, kills 1 in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating the scene at 605 E. Twain Ave. after a man was shot dead in the east valley Tuesday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot dead outside a central valley business Tuesday night in the same place he fought with somebody about 12 hours prior.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. at 605 E. Twain Ave., just east of Paradise Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The unidentified man was sitting with a bicycle outside of a business when another man on a bicycle rode up, shot him twice in the chest and continued riding through an alley, homicide detective Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The man shot, believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 9 p.m.

McGrath said the man got in a fight with another person on a bike in the same spot as the shooting Tuesday morning. The man got into an argument with the other person before punching him in the face multiple times about 8 a.m. The person who was punched in the face then pulled a gun, prompting the eventual shooting victim to flee.

Both the morning fight and the deadly evening shooting were caught on camera, he said.

It wasn’t clear from the video surveillance footage whether the person involved in the morning fight with the man killed later in the evening was the shooter, McGrath said. The shooting happened outside of Crown Liquor. The man shot was part of a group of people who were regularly seen around the businesses, workers told police.

“The people believe he was the same guy, but I don’t think they definitively can say he was the same guy at this point,” McGrath said.

The workers don’t know the names of anyone in the group, but they know they’re from nearby neighborhoods, McGrath said, adding police think the shooter was also from the area.

The shooter was wearing a bandana covering his face and sunglasses, as well as a “letterman-type” jacket and jeans.

Fresh gang tags on a nearby wall prompted a gang unit response. McGrath said the area was known to police for its gang and drug issues, although the shooter’s motive wasn’t clear.

“This sounds like a personal beef,” McGrath said, “over nothing, probably.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once family have been notified.

This is the 50th homicide in Clark County and the 42nd investigated by Metro this year.

