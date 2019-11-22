Body found in Nevada desert is that of missing Pennsylvania woman

Authorities in have confirmed a body found last month in a Nevada desert is that of a Pennsylvania woman who disappeared in September.

Jamie Feden (Bethel Park Police)

John Chapman (Allegheny County Jail)

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Authorities in have confirmed a body found last month in a Nevada desert is that of a Pennsylvania woman who disappeared in September.

Officials in Nevada on Thursday announced dental records were used to identify 33-year-old Jamie Feden.

Police in Pennsylvania have charged her boyfriend, 39-year-old John Chapman of Oakland, Maryland, with kidnapping. They also say he confessed to killing her.

Chapman allegedly told police the couple drove to Nevada and he took Fedon into the desert about 170 miles north of Las Vegas in Lincoln County. Police say he told them he bound her to a sign post and placed duct tape over her nose and mouth until she suffocated.

Her body reportedly was found Oct. 5 by a Las Vegas man who was on an excursion with his son and a friend when they stopped to stretch their legs near the site.

Chapman remains held in the Allegheny County Jail pending extradition to Nevada, where he faces a murder charge.

It’s not known if Chapman has a lawyer.