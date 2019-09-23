Body of missing man found in east Las Vegas Valley, police say

Las Vegas police believe a man found in the east valley on Friday was the victim of a homicide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Rock Search & Rescue was searching for a missing person around state Route 147 on Friday when they found his body in a sleeping bag.

The man was pronounced dead. Police said evidence shows that the man was killed elsewhere and taken to the desert area around the road.

The Clark County coroner’s office is investigating and has not released the man’s identity or cause of death.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Metro police homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

