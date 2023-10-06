87°F
Homicides

Bodycam footage shows arrest of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis in connection with Tupac’s murder

Police release footage showing arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis in connection with Tupac Shakur's murder. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2023 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2023 - 5:24 pm
Duane Davis, accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, is led into the courtroom ...
Duane Davis, accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, is led into the courtroom during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Duane “Keefe D” Davis (Metropolitan Police Department)
Duane “Keefe D” Davis (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police released more than an hour of body worn camera footage on Thursday showing Duane Davis’ arrest on a murder charge in connection with the 1997 shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Davis, who goes by the moniker “Keefe D” or “Keffe D,” was arrested outside his Henderson home on Friday, hours before prosecutors announced he was indicted on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

The footage shows police approaching Davis as he is walking in a residential area in the early-morning light.

“Hey Keefe?” a Metro officer calls out. “Metro police — come over here.”

The officer grabs Davis’ wrist, walks him to a police car and handcuffs him. Davis said little as he was being handcuffed, other than to ask for a drink of water from the water bottle he was carrying.

Davis, a member of the South Side Crips, is accused of being the “on-ground, on-sight commander” responsible for formulating the plan to shoot Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight on Sept. 7, 1996, in retaliation for a fight involving Davis’ nephew earlier that night at the MGM Grand.

Proseuctors have also alleged that the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, who were known to provide security to Death Row Records.

Shakur was gunned down by someone in a white Cadillac in the drive-by shooting at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, and died of his wounds six days later.

Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, was named as a suspect in the shooting before Anderson was shot and killed himself in 1998. Davis has publicly tied himself to the crime in recent years, stating in interviews and his co-written book that he was in the car with the person who shot Shakur.

Police said Davis is the only man left alive of the four people believed to have been inside the car. Under Nevada law, someone can be charged with murder if prosecutors allege they aided and abetted in the crime.

Davis remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

