Boy found dead in Henderson house was Las Vegas teen

The juvenile whose body was found Friday in an abandoned Henderson home has been identified as a 17-year-old Las Vegas boy.

Matthew Minkler (GoFundMe)

Matthew Minkler, 17, was found dead inside an abandoned home on the 2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue on Friday, June 8, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matthew Minkler died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner. His death was ruled a homicide Monday, three days after Henderson police found him dead inside a house on the 2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue.

“We are beyond devastated and hurting more than imaginable,” Matthew’s cousin, Leah Robbins-Golden, wrote in a GoFundMe account created to assist with funeral costs. “We will never get to see that beautiful smile or get those loving Matt hugs that just brighten our days.”

Two other boys have been arrested in connection with Matthew’s killing, police said. One faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and the other faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence. Further details were not released because the suspects are minors.

The homicide investigation was opened late Friday after Henderson officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near East Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway. Police said that when the car blew through a red light and crashed at the intersection, several juveniles tried to run.

Once in custody, police said, the juveniles gave up information about the homicide, leading detectives to the house on Cool Lilac Avenue.

Officers also arrested one of the boys who ran from the car on vehicle theft and traffic charges, and a fourth one on unrelated but unspecified charges.

Henderson police ask that anybody with information on the homicide contact them at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue, henderson, nv