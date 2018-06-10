2 boys arrested in connection with Henderson homicide

Henderson police officers detained several juveniles Friday night after they ran from a crashed stolen vehicle. Hours later, they arrested two of them in connection with a homicide investigation.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police tried to pull over a reckless vehicle about 7:20 p.m. Friday near East Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway, but the vehicle blew a red light and crashed at the intersection, a Henderson Police Department release said.

Several juveniles ran from the car, which police later learned was reported stolen June 1 out of Las Vegas, police spokesman Rod Pena wrote in the release. Police found them and learned of a possible homicide at an abandoned house near Sunridge Heights Parkway and South Eastern Avenue.

About 11:15 p.m. Friday, police found a boy’s body inside a house on the 2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue, Pena said. Officers investigated his suspicious death into Saturday morning.

They arrested two boys who had been inside of the reckless vehicle in connection with the boy’s death, Pena said. One faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and the other faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence.

Officers also arrested one of the children from the vehicle on vehicle theft and traffic charges, and a second one on unrelated but unspecified charges.

It wasn’t clear Saturday night whether either of them were the boys facing charges in the homicide investigation.

Police provided no information on the ages of any of the individuals.

The boy’s death marks the fourth homicide investigated within Henderson this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity and his cause and manner of death once his family is notified.

Henderson police encouraged anybody with information on the homicide to contact them at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue, Henderson