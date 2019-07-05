Burned body found near Seven Magic Mountains outside Las Vegas

Few details are known about the charred body found on Fourth of July near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation about 25 miles south of Las Vegas.

The Seven Magic Mountains art installation outside Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are seeking information about a burned body found on the Fourth of July in a desert area near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation.

The charred human remains were discovered about 11:15 a.m. in a patch of open desert owned by the Bureau of Land Management, about a mile east of the art installation on Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Seven Magic Mountains is located about 25 miles south of Las Vegas.

No other details were available Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identity victim if it can positively identify the remains and notify next of kin.

The death marked the 71st homicide investigation in Clark County this year and the 52nd investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Anyone with any information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

