66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Bus stop shooting victim identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 1:36 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The victim of a fatal shooting after an argument Sunday night in central Las Vegas has been identified as a 27-year-old man.

He was Jettoni Zendel, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide. Zendel died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said.

Las Vegas police initially responded to Paradise Road, south of Sahara Avenue just after 8 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said three men were involved in an argument on a Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada bus, and that the argument continued on Paradise after all three got off the bus. One of the three then pulled out a gun and fatally shot another.

Zendel died at the scene, Spencer said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
Jon Gruden resigns as coach of the Raiders
2
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
3
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
6 candidates who could replace Gruden as Raiders head coach
4
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
Local hits nearly $110K jackpot at downtown casino
5
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Clark County COVID-19 positivity rate up again as other metrics fall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Eight of the 64 inmates currently awaiting execution on Nevada's death row are seen in a screen ...
Faces of Nevada’s death row
By / RJ

Nevada’s death row houses 64 inmates. Some of them have killed multiple people, including children. Others ended the lives of elderly victims. Some shot police officers or strangers, while others stabbed someone they knew.