Bus stop shooting victim identified

The victim of a fatal shooting after an argument Sunday night in central Las Vegas has been identified as a 27-year-old man.

He was Jettoni Zendel, according to the Clark County Coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide. Zendel died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner said.

Las Vegas police initially responded to Paradise Road, south of Sahara Avenue just after 8 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said three men were involved in an argument on a Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada bus, and that the argument continued on Paradise after all three got off the bus. One of the three then pulled out a gun and fatally shot another.

Zendel died at the scene, Spencer said.

