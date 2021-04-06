79°F
Homicides

Clark County coroner rules on 4-year-old boy’s 2019 death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2021 - 3:47 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner ruled this week that the 2019 death of a 4-year-old boy was caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

Jhmarye Tyler died in a Las Vegas home on Aug. 15, 2019, according to the coroner’s office.

On Monday, the coroner ruled on the child’s cause of death and determined it was a homicide.

Tyler was hospitalized the week before he died for an undisclosed illness, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

He was released from the hospital “into the care of his parent,” according to the report.

The family had no prior history with Child Protective Services.

Las Vegas police declined to provide any information, citing an open investigation into the death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

