Colored braces lead Las Vegas police to suspect in killing

Las Vegas police identified a murder suspect in part due to his “blue/greenish” colored braces, an arrest report said.

Phillip McGregor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police identified a murder suspect in part due to his “blue/greenish” colored braces, an arrest report said.

On Aug. 25, Jermele Rayvone Watkins, 28, and another man left an apartment at 517 N. 28th St. to go out and get food. When they stepped outside, they were met by a group of men who forced them at gunpoint back into the apartment, according to the report.

One person pistol-whipped the other man and another pointed a handgun at Watkins, who “attempted to disarm” his assailant but was then shot once in the chest, the report states. The group took property from Watkins and the other man before fleeing the area.

A citizen in the area took Watkins and the second person to North Vista Hospital, the report states. From there, Watkins was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The man who was with Watkins during the robbery told police that one of the men involved was very thin and had “blue/greenish” braces, the report states. A day later, the man spotted the robber at another apartment complex and called police.

Officers arriving at the complex met with Phillip McGreggor, 22, and noticed that he matched the description, including his blue-green colored braces, according to his arrest report. The man who was with Watkins during the robbery identified McGreggor as the man who pistol-whipped him and took his cell phone.

McGreggor was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 26, but was later released on bail, court records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.