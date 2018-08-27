Suspect in custody after deadly robbery in central Las Vegas

A man is in custody after a deadly robbery-turned-shooting Saturday in the central valley.

Homicide detectives investigate after a fatal shooting Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, near downtown, Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said a group of men robbed a man in his late 20s Saturday and then shot him inside an apartment at 517 N. 28th St., near Bonanza Road. The man who was shot, later died at University Medical Center.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said the man who died was a documented gang member, and knew the men who robbed him.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Phillip McGreggor was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. His 48-hour-hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

517 N. 28th St. Las Vegas, Nevada