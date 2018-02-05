Coroner identifies 2 shot, killed in North Las Vegas

The two people killed in a North Las Vegas shooting Friday morning have been identified.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, Feb. 2, 2018, at the Colonial Grand at Desert Vista apartment homes at 3305 E. Rome Blvd. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

They were 43-year-old Michelle Dupree of North Las Vegas and 31-year-old Charles Brooks Jr. The Clark County coroner’s office determined the two died of multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Police believe Dupree lived in the Colonial Grand at Desert Vista apartments, 3305 E. Rome Blvd., with two children, but the children were not at home at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said investigators were working to determine whether police have been called to the complex before.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

3305 E. Rome Blvd., North Las Vegas, nv