Man, woman killed in North Las Vegas shooting

North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left two people dead at an apartment complex near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road.

A North Las Vegas police officer comforts an unidentified relative of the shooting victims where police investigate a deadly shooting Friday morning, Feb. 2, 2018, at the Colonial Grand at Desert Vista apartment homes at 3305 E. Rome Blvd., in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 43-year-old woman and a man, whose age is unknown, were shot about 5 a.m. at the Colonial Grand at Desert Vista apartments, 3305 E. Rome Blvd., according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Police believe the woman lived in the complex, but as of 8 a.m. police had not identified the man. Two children who lived with the woman were not at home at the time of the shooting and are both safe.

He said residents in the surrounding buildings heard a man and woman arguing outside before the shots were fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The shooter remained at-large as of 8:20 a.m. Leavitt said police would release a suspect description later in the day, if available.

“I got up (around 5 a.m.) and I just heard this loud boom three times,” Rene Hayes, a resident of the complex, said. “I was thinking, is that gunshots or a transformer or what?”

That’s when she heard a woman’s screams, and then sirens. Hayes said she looked out her window and counted at least 12 police cars entering the complex.

The area is usually quiet, Hayes said, but a few months ago she heard what she thought was a gunshot coming from the same area of the complex where Friday’s homicide occured.

Leavitt said investigators are working to determine if police have been called to the complex before.

Family began to arrive at the scene about 8 a.m. A young woman screamed and sobbed, collapsing outside the police tape. Children with backpacks turned to watch as police tried to help lift her.

“This is going to be a very emotional time for some people — for the people involved,” Leavitt said, “so we ask for your help in that.”

Leavitt said anyone who had any more information about the shooting should call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

3305 E. Rome Blvd., North Las Vegas, Nevada