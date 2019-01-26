Coroner identifies man fatally shot in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner has released the name of the man shot dead in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has released the name of the man shot dead in North Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Cruz, 36, died after being shot several times near the entrance to Craig Ranch Villas, 370 Casa Norte Drive. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the area about 4 p.m. after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. They found Gonzalez-Cruz lying in the road.

Detectives this week are still working to determine what led to the shooting and if the shooter knew Gonzalez-Cruz. Police said road rage may have been a factor because the crime happened around rush hour.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

370 Casa NorteDrive, North Las Vegas, NV