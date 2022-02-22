53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Coroner identifies man found outside Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2022 - 9:41 am
 
Las Vegas police is investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found just outside th ...
Las Vegas police is investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Las Vegas Boulevard near Checkered Flag Lane on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man police believe was killed and dropped off near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tidus Criscola, 43, was pronounced dead Friday at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane, according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Criscola was found around 10 a.m. Friday just outside a fenced parking lot at the speedway. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said police believed Criscola was killed sometime earlier that morning and dropped off.

Spencer encouraged anyone with information to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
2
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
3
Man tried to scam family that lost 7 in fatal crash, officials say
Man tried to scam family that lost 7 in fatal crash, officials say
4
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February
5
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST