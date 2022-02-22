Coroner identifies man found outside Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man police believe was killed and dropped off near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas police is investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found just outside the gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Las Vegas Boulevard near Checkered Flag Lane on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Tidus Criscola, 43, was pronounced dead Friday at Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane, according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Criscola was found around 10 a.m. Friday just outside a fenced parking lot at the speedway. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said police believed Criscola was killed sometime earlier that morning and dropped off.

Spencer encouraged anyone with information to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

