Coroner identifies man found shot to death in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found fatally shot Wednesday in a North Las Vegas residential area as 25-year-old Sidney McKnight.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found fatally shot early Wednesday in a North Las Vegas residential area.

He was 25-year-old Sidney McKnight, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said homicide detectives were investigating McKnight’s death after a 911 caller reported seeing a man “passed out” in the road about 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 5600 block of Indian Springs, near West Ann Road and Clayton Street.

McKnight died at the scene from a gunshot wound of the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Friday.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood on Wednesday, they thought the man may have been intoxicated. But officers soon realized he was bleeding from at least one gunshot wound, Leavitt said.

Leavitt said homicide detectives determined the man lived in the area. As of Friday, investigators had not identified a suspect and were searching for witnesses to the shooting, he said.

“They’re trying to backtrack,” Leavitt said on Wednesday. “It’s a mystery at this point.”

The shooting marked the second homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police since the start of 2020.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.