Coroner identifies man killed in east Las Vegas stabbing

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who police said was fatally stabbed last week in east Las Vegas by his roommate has been identified.

He was 58-year-old Ralph Edward Montoto of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said Montoto died about 1:30 a.m. May 9 after a fight inside of an apartment unit he shared with two men at 960 N. Sloan Lane, near East Bonanza Road.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Montoto may have been stabbed by one of his roommates in an act of self-defense. “The initial indicators are it looks like the aggressor is the one who’s dead,” Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said at the scene.

Police said Montoto, armed with a knife, attacked his roommate. McGrath said the two “wrestled around” and the other man was cut above the eye during the fight before grabbing the knife from Montoto and stabbing him. Montoto died at the scene.

“On the face value, it looks like self-defense at this point,” McGrath said.

The county coroner has not yet determined Montoto’s official cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.