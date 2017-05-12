ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner identifies man shot, killed near east Las Vegas wash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 6:22 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed last week after an argument took a violent turn in the east valley.

Police found Richard Allen Bojorquez, 47, injured next to a wash near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road on the evening of May 4. Bojorquez died at the scene.

Witnesses, who lived in the wash, told police they saw two men arguing before hearing multiple gunshots.

His cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. His city of residence is unknown.

His death was the 72nd homicide in Clark County and the 58th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

