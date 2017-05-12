Coroner identifies man shot, killed near east Las Vegas wash

Officers work the scene of a death near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Pecos Road on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in North Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed last week after an argument took a violent turn in the east valley.

Police found Richard Allen Bojorquez, 47, injured next to a wash near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road on the evening of May 4. Bojorquez died at the scene.

Witnesses, who lived in the wash, told police they saw two men arguing before hearing multiple gunshots.

His cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. His city of residence is unknown.

His death was the 72nd homicide in Clark County and the 58th homicide investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

Owens Avenue and Pecos Road, Las Vegas