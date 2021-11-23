61°F
Coroner identifies victim in Siegel Suites shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man who was shot and killed at a Siegel Suites.

David Baker, 60, of Las Vegas, died Wednesday from gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police were called at 11:48 p.m. that night to the Siegel Suites at 500 E. Bonanza Road after a report of a man on the ground who had been shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

Investigators believe Baker was involved in a quarrel with a neighbor before he was shot.

Derick McGruder, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting, but details on how he was identified were not available Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

