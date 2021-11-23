Coroner identifies victim in Siegel Suites shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man who was shot at a Siegel Suites.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Baker, 60, of Las Vegas, died Wednesday from gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police were called at 11:48 p.m. that night to the Siegel Suites at 500 E. Bonanza Road after a report of a man on the ground who had been shot, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

Investigators believe Baker was involved in a quarrel with a neighbor before he was shot.

Derick McGruder, 36, was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting, but details on how he was identified were not available Monday.

