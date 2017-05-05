ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2017 - 6:18 pm
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday in North Las Vegas.

Xavier Alexander Doss of North Las Vegas was found dead Tuesday evening inside an apartment at Loma Vista Apartments, 1200 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man who had been shot at the complex walked into Valley Hospital Medical Center shortly after officers arrived at the scene, but police said his relationship to Doss was unclear. He is in stable condition, police said.

North Las Vegas police said Thursday that a third person, 20, was injured in the shooting. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this article. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

