Homicides

1 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas apartment complex

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 10:24 pm
 

One person was shot and killed in North Las Vegas late Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1200 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

As of 10 p.m., it was unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. It was also unclear whether a suspect was in custody.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
