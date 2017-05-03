1 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas apartment complex

The entrance to an apartment complex at 1200 W. Cheyenne Avenue is shown in this screenshot. (Google)

One person was shot and killed in North Las Vegas late Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1200 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Martin Luther King Boulevard, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

As of 10 p.m., it was unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. It was also unclear whether a suspect was in custody.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

