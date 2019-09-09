Coroner identifies woman found dead at North Las Vegas park

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 19-year-old woman found dead in North Las Vegas late Friday after being reported missing.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paula Marie Davis was reported missing about 7 p.m. Friday, North Las Vegas police said, and her phone was tracked to Desert Horizons Park on the 3700 block of Simmons Street, near Gowan Avenue.

Family members found Davis dead in her van in the parking lot. The coroner’s office said she died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not identify a suspect last week, but they believe Davis knew her killer.

Anyone who has information about the case is encouraged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

